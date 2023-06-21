Birthday Club
Tornado response efforts conclude in Point Place

By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced completing tornado response efforts in Point Place following a direct hit from a fast-moving, powerful storm that damaged the area.

Lucas County officials declared a State of Emergency Saturday evening as many were left without power and roads were blocked due to debris from the storm. The City of Toledo officials say they have completed clearing major roadways and rights-of-way of fallen trees, branches, and debris. They also reported power being restored to all but five customers in Lucas County.

Major roadways within Lucas County are now all open. City and Republic Services crews say they will be completing trash collection and bulk pickup today and tomorrow. Residents can have their debris picked up by following the guidelines on separating debris.

Individuals residing in the impacted areas, who are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, and either live in a household with children under 18, are over the age of 55, or are over 18 and receive disability payments are eligible. Qualified applicants can receive up to $750 for individuals and $1,500 for families.

Assistance with completing applications is available at the Point Place Branch Library until 5:30 p.m. today. Residents are requested to bring proof of residence, proof of income (unless already receiving public benefits like SNAP or Medicaid), identification, social security cards, and proof of children in the household (such as school documentation). Transportation to the event can be provided by calling 211.

