Seneca County organizations collaborate to address shortage of youth-serving behavioral health professionals

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A shortage of youth-serving behavioral health professionals in Ohio, and nationwide, has resulted in prolonged waiting lists for mental health and substance use treatment services which has been impacting parents who seek assistance for their children.

According to Seneca County officials, demand for behavioral health services for youth has steadily increased over the last three years. To address the issue locally, Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services and Seneca County Job and Family Services have have teamed up with several local organizations to bridge the gaps in youth behavioral health services within our community.

Seneca County officials say members are actively exploring ways to address the unmet need in the community and have found that group programming has proven to be an effective approach in providing mental health and substance use services to children.

”Groups where children and adolescents can learn coping, self-control and social skills, while receiving helpful input from their peers, can be very beneficial,” said Michelle Clinger, Ph.D., LPCC, Licensed Psychologist and Clinical Director of Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services.

Clinger also emphasizes that it’s important to also divide youth into age-appropriate groups to accommodate their developmental differences.

According to Seneca County officials, group services are also a solution to addressing the behavioral health workforce shortages. More children can be served effectively in group sessions versus individual sessions.

Through their collective efforts, members have successfully identified the primary groups necessary to address the majority of youth behavioral health needs in the community. Once all groups are adequately staffed, comprehensive information will be disseminated throughout the community.

”We have wonderful organizations and agencies in Seneca County that are committed to working together to support families right where they are, no matter who they are or what type of challenges they are facing,” said Mindy Strup, Project Manager at Seneca County Job and Family Services,

