Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Seneca County organizations collaborate to address shortage of youth-serving behavioral health professionals

Demand for behavioral health services for youth has steadily increased over the last three years.
Demand for behavioral health services for youth has steadily increased over the last three years.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A shortage of youth-serving behavioral health professionals in Ohio, and nationwide, has resulted in prolonged waiting lists for mental health and substance use treatment services which has been impacting parents who seek assistance for their children.

According to Seneca County officials, demand for behavioral health services for youth has steadily increased over the last three years. To address the issue locally, Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services and Seneca County Job and Family Services have have teamed up with several local organizations to bridge the gaps in youth behavioral health services within our community.

Seneca County officials say members are actively exploring ways to address the unmet need in the community and have found that group programming has proven to be an effective approach in providing mental health and substance use services to children.

”Groups where children and adolescents can learn coping, self-control and social skills, while receiving helpful input from their peers, can be very beneficial,” said Michelle Clinger, Ph.D., LPCC, Licensed Psychologist and Clinical Director of Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services.

Clinger also emphasizes that it’s important to also divide youth into age-appropriate groups to accommodate their developmental differences.

According to Seneca County officials, group services are also a solution to addressing the behavioral health workforce shortages. More children can be served effectively in group sessions versus individual sessions.

Through their collective efforts, members have successfully identified the primary groups necessary to address the majority of youth behavioral health needs in the community. Once all groups are adequately staffed, comprehensive information will be disseminated throughout the community.

”We have wonderful organizations and agencies in Seneca County that are committed to working together to support families right where they are, no matter who they are or what type of challenges they are facing,” said Mindy Strup, Project Manager at Seneca County Job and Family Services,

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

The show will be at the Stranahan Theater on Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE ON STAGE’ coming to Stranahan Theater
More than 20 pallets of books for early readers through high school will be available at no...
Toledo Federation of Teachers, Metroparks Toledo giving away 40,000 books to families, educators
The Movement helped by providing food donations and food trucks on Tuesday for the people in...
The Movement provides tornado recovery assistance in Point Place
The Movement provides tornado recovery assistance in Point Place