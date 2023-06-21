Birthday Club
Toledo Federation of Teachers, Metroparks Toledo giving away 40,000 books to families, educators

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Federation of Teachers and Metroparks Toledo are working together to give away 40,000 books this weekend.

The Reading Opens the World Family Literacy & Book Giveaway will take place on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Glass City Metropark. Organizers say more than 20 pallets of books for early readers through high school will be available at no cost to families and educators at this one-day book giveaway.

Organizers say books will be available in the new Market Hall building at Glass City Metropark. Families can choose up to 10 books per child and educators can select up to 40 books for their classrooms.

According to organizers, school and community program staff must qualify and register in advance by clicking here.

For additional information, click here.

