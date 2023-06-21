Birthday Club
UTMC hosting free HIV testing event in downtown Toledo

By Sophie Bates
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - What you don’t know can hurt you, especially when it comes to knowing your HIV status. That’s one reason the University of Toledo Medical Center is hosting a free HIV screening event.

The event will take place on June 23 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Adams Street right outside of Georgjz419. Advocates say they hope people will take advantage of the opportunity.

The test is simple, it’s a small finger prick that could make a huge difference in your health.

“If you have ever thought that you’re at risk for HIV, you will have way more peace of mind knowing than going years or months of having doubt of whether you have a disease you can also infect someone else with,” said Joseph Wood, Board Chair of Equality Toledo.

Wood is urging everyone to take advantage of the free and confidential event.

“HIV-AIDS is not a gay person disease,” said Wood. “It is important for everybody, especially in our community, to know your status.”

If you can’t make it to the event, there are other options available.

“We have a bunch of resources in Toledo, whether it’s at the health department of the University of Toledo Ryan White Program or through Equitas,” said Wood. “Most of these programs offer free testing Monday through Friday. Really, the goal always, is know your status and protect yourself.”

