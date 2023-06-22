Birthday Club
10th confirmed tornado breaks record for largest local outbreak

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that 10 tornadoes struck the viewing area on June 15, 2023.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tenth tornado struck northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan last week, breaking the record for the most tornadoes in a tornado outbreak in our viewing area.

NWS said Thursday that an EF-0 tornado started as a waterspout and became a tornado as it made landfall along the Maumee Bay State Park boardwalk last Thursday. Estimated peak winds were 80mph. It started at 6:20 p.m. and ended at 6:28 p.m.

“After the Toledo tornado dissipated near harbor view, a waterspout developed 0.8 Mile north of south shore park over Maumee Bay,” the NWS survey summary read. “The waterspout tracked southeast just north of Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center and moved onshore as a tornado on the eastern part of the park. Several trees, mostly dead, were blown over damaging the boardwalk.”

The previous record for the largest local tornado outbreak was nine tornadoes with events in 2002 and 1974.

