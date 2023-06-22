Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

6/22: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Showers Friday and Monday, hot/humid weekend in between
Showers bookending the weekend, with lots of heat and humidity in between. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few sprinkles are swirling around this afternoon, though more widespread showers will move in from the east overnight and last off-and-on through Friday. The weekend is still on track for highs near 90F and humidity making it feel even hotter. We enter next week with higher storm chances, as highs level off back in the low-80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm
OSHP has opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash.
OSHP: Single-vehicle ATV crash kills 1, leaves 3 seriously injured

Latest News

Showers bookending the weekend, with lots of heat and humidity in between. Dan Smith explains.
6/22: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
6/22: Derek’s Thursday AM Forecast
6/22: Derek’s Thursday AM Forecast
6/22: Derek’s Thursday AM Forecast
6/22: Derek's Thursday AM Forecast
6/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast