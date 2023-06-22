6/22: Derek’s Thursday AM Forecast

Increasing clouds, breezy, and much cooler today with highs in the mid-70s. A brief sprinkle is possible through the evening, then a light rain arrives overnight and continues on/off into Friday. A rumble of thunder is also possible on Friday with highs again in the mid-70s.

Mostly sunny, hot, and humid Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and an isolated late-day t-storm possible. Steamy and sultry Sunday with highs around 90. Storms arriving later in the day into Sunday night may be strong to severe.

More storms are likely on Monday with highs in the low 80s. A few lingering showers and storms Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs near 80.

