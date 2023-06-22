Birthday Club
6/22: Derek’s Thursday AM Forecast

A cool finish to this week, then it’ll feel tropical this weekend!
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Increasing clouds, breezy, and much cooler today with highs in the mid-70s. A brief sprinkle is possible through the evening, then a light rain arrives overnight and continues on/off into Friday. A rumble of thunder is also possible on Friday with highs again in the mid-70s.

Mostly sunny, hot, and humid Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and an isolated late-day t-storm possible. Steamy and sultry Sunday with highs around 90. Storms arriving later in the day into Sunday night may be strong to severe.

More storms are likely on Monday with highs in the low 80s. A few lingering showers and storms Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs near 80.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

