Amber Alert issued in Massachusetts for 4-year-old girl

Cortana Goncalves
Cortana Goncalves(Mass. State Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a Massachusetts girl who was reportedly kidnapped by her non-custodial biological mother.

Massachusetts State Police said that they are looking for 4-year-old Cortana Goncalves. She is approximately 3 feet tall, weighs between 30 and 35 pounds and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing an aqua-colored “Hello Kitty” shirt and striped shorts.

Investigators believe that she may in the custody of her biological mother, 32-year-old Brandee Arnold. State Police said that Arnold, whose last known location was on the Mass. Pike in Blandford around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, took Goncalves in violation of a custody agreement.

“Arnold has previously made both suicidal and homicidal statements, and there is urgent concern for the safety and well-being of the child,” said Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio.

Arnold and Goncalves may be traveling in a grey 2010 Honda Accord with Massachusetts registration: 3SCG24.

Anyone with information on Arnold, Goncalves, or the vehicle are asked to call 911 immediately.

