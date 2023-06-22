Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Business plaza with BMV, title office catches fire, prompts evacuations

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames on Thursday.

According to fire officials on scene, people were evacuated from the building but no one was hurt. Flames were visible from the title office when firefighters arrived. Neighboring businesses sustained water damage.

Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire and where exactly it started. It’s unclear at this time if the BMV and title office will be temporarily closed.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm
OSHP has opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash.
OSHP: Single-vehicle ATV crash kills 1, leaves 3 seriously injured

Latest News

Toledo Library board approves property purchase for new Washington Branch
Daniel Petro, 49, died while operating a lift at the Electro Prime facility, an auto supplier,...
Man killed in workplace accident while inspecting possible storm damage to facility, reports say
Local elections officials concerned about voter confusion as some cities could have three elections
6/22: Derek’s Thursday AM Forecast
6/22: Derek's Thursday AM Forecast