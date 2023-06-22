Business plaza with BMV, title office catches fire, prompts evacuations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames on Thursday.

According to fire officials on scene, people were evacuated from the building but no one was hurt. Flames were visible from the title office when firefighters arrived. Neighboring businesses sustained water damage.

Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire and where exactly it started. It’s unclear at this time if the BMV and title office will be temporarily closed.

