Dine in the 419: Ciao!

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Ciao! It’s a vibe. And that vibe is Italian.

What better way to set the mood for an elegant evening than to soak up the ambiance in this staple of Sylvania? It’s located off Monroe Street overlooking U.S. 23.

“Ciao opened in early 1992,” explained General Manager Geoff Stieve. “Everything is fresh hand-made every day, even down to the sauces.”

Watch as Chef Ben expertly prepares shrimp scampi, a perfect dish for the summer. Then we savor the shrimp arancini and tear into some lamb chops.

Ciao! is participating in the Passport to the Taste of Italy challenge ahead of the Italian Bowl 2023. Mangia Mangia! Enjoy this Dine in the 419.

