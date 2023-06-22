Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Giant seaweed blob on Florida beaches could contain flesh-eating bacteria, researchers say

The giant seaweed blob can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate,...
The giant seaweed blob can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate, which can cause flesh-eating infections.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers said the giant seaweed blob piling up on the Florida coast could be carrying illness-inducing bacteria.

Sargassum can serve as a marine habitat while adrift at sea, but as it reaches the shore, it picks up everything in its path, including plastic and debris.

Researchers said that combined with the Florida sun can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate, which can cause flesh-eating infections.

There is good news, though. Scientists have not found any of the flesh-eating bacteria in the sargassum samples they tested, but they warn that it could still be present in the water.

Experts advise people to stay away from clumps of sargassum and not to swim in waters that appear filthy.

The bacteria can enter through minor wounds like cuts, scrapes or scratches.

While infections are rare, it can be severe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm
OSHP has opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash.
OSHP: Single-vehicle ATV crash kills 1, leaves 3 seriously injured

Latest News

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in court Thursday in Moscow to fight his...
Moscow court rules US journalist Evan Gershkovich must stay in jail until late August
FILE - Emma Rousseau of Oakland, N.J., her mouth bound with a red, white and blue netting,...
A year after fall of Roe, 25 million women of childbearing age live in states with abortion bans or tighter restrictions
Biden welcomes Indian PM Modi to White House
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together