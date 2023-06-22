Birthday Club
Homeless camping in neighborhood park has residents on edge

What concerns one Toledo woman are the alcohol bottles, drugs and weapons found within the camp.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagine finding a homeless camp in your backyard, that was a reality for one Toledo woman.

Thyer Park has become home to at least one homeless person, setting up camp right along the fence line backing up to a row of homes.

“We’ve got kids and I’m afraid to let them go to the park,” said the woman who wished to remain anonymous.

The woman says she called the police, but was not comforted by the response. Sgt. Fish, the Public Information Officer for the Toledo Police Department, says officers work to get the homeless the help they need.

“Our last resort is to arrest or displace because what we find is if we do kick these people out of these areas, or they do get arrested, they’re just going to come back,” said Sgt. Fish.

But what concerns the woman are the alcohol bottles, drugs and weapons found within the camp.

“We felt like we weren’t getting results,” said the woman. “I didn’t now where else to turn. What else do you do when the people that are supposed to keep you safe aren’t taking it seriously?”

