Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

I-TEAM: Toledo Edison text circulating on social media is not a scam, company says

FirstEnergy is assuring residents that an image of a text message that's been circulating on...
FirstEnergy is assuring residents that an image of a text message that's been circulating on social media was in fact communication from a Toledo Edison representative and not a scammer.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - FirstEnergy is assuring residents that an image of a text message that’s been circulating on social media was in fact communication from a Toledo Edison representative and not a scammer.

A Toledo Edison customer received a text that read, “this is Yazmine from Toledo edison would you mind sending a picture of your electric meter. Thanks.”

An image of that text had local communities wondering if it was a scam attempt. The Action News I-Team confirmed it was not a scam with a spokesperson for the company. The FirstEnergy spokesperson said the text came from an employee who was unable to get to the customer’s meter to get an actual reading. The employee wanted to give the customer the opportunity to send a photo to avoid getting an estimated bill instead.

The meter reader supervisor is working to learn if this case was due to storm damage and determine how often the company asks customers to take photos of their readers. We’ll update this story when we hear back. The company said it will also look to provide employees with additional coaching on how to better word these text messages so they appear more credible.

RELATED: 13 Action News Big Story: Price of Electricity

It is the first day of summer and as the temperatures go up, so will many people's energy bills.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm
OSHP has opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash.
OSHP: Single-vehicle ATV crash kills 1, leaves 3 seriously injured

Latest News

Jaqueline Benitez, who depends on California's SNAP benefits to help pay for food, shops for...
SNAP replacement funds available for tornado victims
Showers bookending the weekend, with lots of heat and humidity in between. Dan Smith explains.
6/22: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Toledo Library board approves property purchase for new Washington Branch
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
Business plaza with BMV, title office catches fire, prompts evacuations