I-TEAM: Toledo Edison text circulating on social media is not a scam, company says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - FirstEnergy is assuring residents that an image of a text message that’s been circulating on social media was in fact communication from a Toledo Edison representative and not a scammer.

A Toledo Edison customer received a text that read, “this is Yazmine from Toledo edison would you mind sending a picture of your electric meter. Thanks.”

An image of that text had local communities wondering if it was a scam attempt. The Action News I-Team confirmed it was not a scam with a spokesperson for the company. The FirstEnergy spokesperson said the text came from an employee who was unable to get to the customer’s meter to get an actual reading. The employee wanted to give the customer the opportunity to send a photo to avoid getting an estimated bill instead.

The meter reader supervisor is working to learn if this case was due to storm damage and determine how often the company asks customers to take photos of their readers. We’ll update this story when we hear back. The company said it will also look to provide employees with additional coaching on how to better word these text messages so they appear more credible.

RELATED: 13 Action News Big Story: Price of Electricity

It is the first day of summer and as the temperatures go up, so will many people's energy bills.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.