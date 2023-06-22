Birthday Club
LCSO asks public for help identifying alleged gas station thief

Law enforcement are looking for a man accused of robbing BP gas station in the 1400 block of...
Law enforcement are looking for a man accused of robbing BP gas station in the 1400 block of Holland Sylvania Road around 4:30 a.m. on June 18, 2023.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery.

LCSO said the man shown in the images from surveillance footage is accused of robbing a BP gas station in the 1400 block of Holland Sylvania Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The agency did not disclose whether it was cash or merchandise that was stolen.

The sheriff’s office said any help in the investigation is appreciated and tipsters can be anonymous. Contact the sheriff’s office detective bureau at 419-213-4921 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

