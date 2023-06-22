Local woman competing in “Favorite Chef” competition hosted by Food Network star

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local woman is competing in a cooking competition that is being hosted by a Food Network star.

Tracie Howard is currently competing in the “Favorite Chef” competition which is presented and hosted by Carla Hall, a chef who has appeared numerous times on many Food Network shows.

One chef will be chosen by the public to win $25,000, a 2-page advertorial in “Taste of Home” magazine and a once-in-a-lifetime cooking experience with Carla Hall to elevate their career.

“I would invest the money into starting my very own catering business which is a dream for me if I could make this a reality,” said Howard in regard to what she would do with the winnings. “It would also allow me to help my disabled adult son. He definitely deserves it so I am hoping I can make his world more joyful.”

Howard says her catering company would be based right here in Toledo.

You can even help Howard win by voting for her on the competition website. Voting options include a free daily vote or a vote by donation.

To vote for Howard, view her creations and to learn more about her, click here.

