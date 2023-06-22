Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Man indicted for alleged kidnapping, rape of 12-year-old in Wood County

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of raping a minor on a slew of sex crimes.

The grand jury indicted Jeremy Sims Wednesday on a series of charges including rape, kidnapping, importuning, pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, compelling prostitution and gross sexual imposition.

Sims is accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old on or about May 26. The indictment also says he knowingly paid or agreed to pay the child to engage in sexual activity.

The kidnapping charge has a School Safety Zone specification that says the crime happened in a school safety zone or toward a person in a school safety zone. Additional details about where that happened were not immediately available.

The court records show Sims has a sexually violent predator and a repeat violent offender specification on several of the charges. The indictment said Sims was previously convicted on a sex crime involving a minor in 2003 and was convicted on a robbery charge in Lucas County on May 6 of this year, just weeks before the alleged rape of the 12-year-old.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 10 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm
OSHP has opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash.
OSHP: Single-vehicle ATV crash kills 1, leaves 3 seriously injured

Latest News

The need for mental health care has risen in recent years and data shows just over a quarter of...
13 Action News Big Story: Behavioral Health
The need for mental health care has risen in recent years and data shows just over a quarter of...
13 Action News Big Story: Behavioral Health
6/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
A Lucas County judge sentenced Treyonna Smith, the mother of a 2-year-old child who died of a...
Toledo mother of 2-year-old who died of fentanyl overdose sentenced
Tracie Howard is currently competing in the “Favorite Chef” competition which is presented and...
Local woman competing in “Favorite Chef” competition hosted by Food Network star