Man indicted for alleged kidnapping, rape of 12-year-old in Wood County

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of raping a minor on a slew of sex crimes.

The grand jury indicted Jeremy Sims Wednesday on a series of charges including rape, kidnapping, importuning, pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, compelling prostitution and gross sexual imposition.

Sims is accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old on or about May 26. The indictment also says he knowingly paid or agreed to pay the child to engage in sexual activity.

The kidnapping charge has a School Safety Zone specification that says the crime happened in a school safety zone or toward a person in a school safety zone. Additional details about where that happened were not immediately available.

The court records show Sims has a sexually violent predator and a repeat violent offender specification on several of the charges. The indictment said Sims was previously convicted on a sex crime involving a minor in 2003 and was convicted on a robbery charge in Lucas County on May 6 of this year, just weeks before the alleged rape of the 12-year-old.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.