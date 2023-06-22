Man killed in workplace accident while inspecting possible storm damage to facility, reports say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a workplace accident in Toledo, reports say.

According to our media partner the Blade, Daniel Petro, 49, died while operating a lift at the Electro Prime facility, an auto supplier, the coroner’s office said. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon.

Petro was reportedly a longtime technician at the Electro Prime. The coroner’s office told the Blade he was inspecting cables that may have been damage in last week’s storms. He was on the lift’s platform when he moved the wheeled machine in reverse without looking down, causing the lift to fall off the edge of the loading dock and the machine fell.

A representative with the U.S. Department of Labor tells 13 Action News OSHA has opened an investigation and has six months to complete it by law. The agency will not release any further information until that investigation is complete.

