Neighborhood Nuisance: Sylvania Street plagued with problems

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sylvania woman’s home of nearly 50 years is surrounded by run-down properties on three sides and she’s desperate to have them taken care of.

Doris Frankhauser has lived in her neighborhood since the 70s and one by one, she’s watched the homes around her fall to ruin.

“I’m just afraid. Things are out of hand now,” said Frankhauser.

The abandoned and run-down properties are overtaking a portion of Rudyard Road off Alexis in Sylvania.

“It’s very frustrating,” aid Frankhauser. “I’m sick of it. It’s been a long, long time. I told them when they were around, I told them to clean up, but nothing’s been done about it.”

Frankhauser says she called everyone she can think of and couldn’t get any answers.

“I believe it was the police department. Some lady answered the phone and I said, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ and she told me about you, channel 13. Maybe I could get somewhere calling you,” said Frankhauser.

13 Action News began making calls and the City of Sylvania Planning and Zoning Department said that two of the homes are being purchased. The sale should close in early July and the new owner plans to clean up the outsides of both properties withing a couple of months and tear down the existing homes.

“I want to see these houses torn down that are so bad,” said Frankhauser. “They need to get rid of them, so I’m hoping that’s what happens.”

As for the third property, Sylvania Township’s Planning and Zoning Manager says their Code Enforcement Officer is working with the homeowner to resolve the zoning issues.

If there is a property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, reach out to Sophie Bates on social media or by email at sophie.bates@13abc.com.

