Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box

The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – An infant was recently surrendered to the first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Kentucky.

Officials with Okolona Fire Station #1 said the baby was surrendered on Tuesday night around 9 p.m. The baby has been reported safe and healthy.

Okolona Fire Station #1 was the first Baby Box location in Kentucky and was first presented in July 2021.

The baby was the second surrendered in Kentucky in 2023. So far this year, 11 total babies have been surrendered through the Baby Box program.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow women to surrender newborns in crisis circumstances without consequence.

The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The newborn is attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated at the hospital and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

There are 151 Baby Boxes across the United States located in Indiana, Arkansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm
OSHP has opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash.
OSHP: Single-vehicle ATV crash kills 1, leaves 3 seriously injured

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
Debris has been found near the Titanic during search for submersible, US Coast Guard says
Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Pedestrian seriously injured after car crash
Deputy Jill Constant held the distressed manatee's head up for two hours before biologists...
Deputies save distressed manatee’s life by holding up its head for 2 hours to breathe
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
Toledo leaders expect Italian Bowl, ESPN top rank fight to bring economic boost next weekend
Toledo leaders expect Italian Bowl, ESPN top rank fight to bring economic boost next weekend