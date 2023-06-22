Pedestrian seriously injured after car crash

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 69-year-old man walking along Kenwood was seriously injured after a car crash Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police, two vehicles traveling westbound were involved in an accident near Middlesex Dr. at 5:16 p.m.

A vehicle driven by a 63-year-old Monclova man tried to turn right, hitting a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Perrysburg woman. Her vehicle left the road, striking the man who was walking nearby.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

