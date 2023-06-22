Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Police: Puppy recovering after being stabbed in head with butter knife

Police in Oklahoma said a puppy was stabbed in the head with a butter knife.
Police in Oklahoma said a puppy was stabbed in the head with a butter knife.(Pauls Valley Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after police said a dog was found stabbed in the head with a butter knife.

The Pauls Valley Police Department said officers responded to a call for animals at large on Sunday around 8 p.m.

The call was changed to a report for a dog that had been stabbed before the officers arrived.

The officers spoke to a man on the scene who claimed to have been walking with a puppy when a man, later identified by police as Cody Davis, came outside, jumped over a fence, stabbed the dog, jumped back over the fence and ran into his home.

Police said a puppy was stabbed in the head with a butter knife.
Police said a puppy was stabbed in the head with a butter knife.(Pauls Valley Police Department)

The responding officers loaded the puppy into a patrol vehicle and took it to an animal hospital in Pauls Valley where the knife was removed and the injury was treated.

The injured puppy showed no signs of aggression with them when being taken to the animal hospital, officers noted.

Police said they located Davis at his home and spoke to him. They said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and told them the puppy was trying to fight his dogs through the fence. He also reportedly said he threw the butter knife at the dog.

Officers said they waited until Davis had sobered up before collecting a statement from him.

A local vet tending to the puppy said it is doing well and is a sweet-natured dog.

Police said Cody Davis was charged after a puppy was stabbed in the head with a butter knife.
Police said Cody Davis was charged after a puppy was stabbed in the head with a butter knife.(Pauls Valley Police Department)

Police said they took Davis into custody around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and booked him into the Garvin County Jail on a cruelty to animals charge. He is held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm
OSHP has opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash.
OSHP: Single-vehicle ATV crash kills 1, leaves 3 seriously injured

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a...
LIVE: Modi addresses joint meeting of Congress
This booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office shows Derrick...
Suspect in deadly Minneapolis crash charged with homicide, federal weapons and drug counts
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Charges dropped against man accused of raping teen with “mental condition”
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, leaves the...
House Republicans push off Biden impeachment move for now as hard-right clamors for action
The U.S. Coast Guard updates the public after finding debris of the missing submersible. (WCVB...
Missing sub: Deepest condolences to families