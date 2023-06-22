Small business extends helping hand to storm victims in need

POINT PLACE, Ohio - Just one week ago, there was a big tree next to Benjamin Lovell’s home in Point Place. When the tornado blew through his neighborhood, large hail left dents in his siding and damaged his roof. The winds easily snapped the large tree.

Lovell decided to clear the remainder of the branches.

“I cut it up with a chainsaw into little pieces,” Lovell recalled. “By the time it was done, I had a nice-sized pile.”

Lovell hopped on to a Point Place community page on Facebook to find a company that could haul it away. That’s when he stumbled on a post by Crystal & Poo’s Custom Landscaping LLC.

“I sent them a private message and said, ‘I’ve seen your comment on the other post. How much would you charge to take it away?’” Lovell said. “She responded back immediately and said ‘no charge!’”

Lovell was skeptical, then, less than an hour later, Kristin and Crystal Orwig arrived with their company truck.

“They looked at the pile and they’re like, ‘no problem!’” said Lovell. “They literally would not take any money.”

The Orwigs have been working to get their small business off the ground, but as they watched the storms roll in, they knew they had to help.

“I’ve seen on Facebook, everyone wanting money, money, money,” said Kristin. “I don’t got much, but I’ve got my manpower and that’s what I came out and did.”

Kristin’s wife, Crystal, said in that moment, earning money was the last thing on their minds.

“It wasn’t the purpose of being out here. We just want to bring a sense of strong community,” Crystal said with a smile. “What other way to show it than just do it and show people what we’re capable of doing.”

“I’m a neighborly person,” added Kristin. “I just wanna see more of it.”

Though the Lovells will need a new roof, gutters and siding, they tell 13 Action News that they gained a new appreciation for the kindness extended by strangers in time of need.

Meanwhile, the Orwigs have gained a new customer for life.

