SNAP replacement funds available for tornado victims

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County residents who lost groceries purchased with their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allocation as a result of tornado damage or the subsequent power outage can apply for a replacement allocation.

Households can request to have benefits replaced that are equal to the cost of the food that was destroyed, up to their maximum benefit amount for one month.

To qualify, you must:

• Have been in receipt of SNAP benefits at the time the incident occurred

• Complete form 7222: Statement Requesting Replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits

• Submit your completed form by the end of the day Monday, June 26

People can still access the necessary form on the Ohio Benefits online self-service portal. Residents can also go to the Lucas County Shared Services building, 3737 W. Sylvania Ave., between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to access and fill out the form.

The form is also attached below and should be filled out and emailed to lucas_documents@jfs.ohio.gov, faxed to 419-213-8820, mailed to P.O. Box 10007, Toledo, OH 43699-0007, or dropped off at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

Households should see the reimbursement on their cards within 72 hours of submitting the form.

If you have any questions, call Lucas County Job & Family Services at 1-844-640-6446 and select the Customer Service option.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.