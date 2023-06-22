Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

SNAP replacement funds available for tornado victims

Jaqueline Benitez, who depends on California's SNAP benefits to help pay for food, shops for...
Jaqueline Benitez, who depends on California's SNAP benefits to help pay for food, shops for groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)(ALLISON DINNER | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County residents who lost groceries purchased with their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allocation as a result of tornado damage or the subsequent power outage can apply for a replacement allocation.

Households can request to have benefits replaced that are equal to the cost of the food that was destroyed, up to their maximum benefit amount for one month.

To qualify, you must:

• Have been in receipt of SNAP benefits at the time the incident occurred

• Complete form 7222: Statement Requesting Replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits

• Submit your completed form by the end of the day Monday, June 26

People can still access the necessary form on the Ohio Benefits online self-service portal. Residents can also go to the Lucas County Shared Services building, 3737 W. Sylvania Ave., between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to access and fill out the form.

The form is also attached below and should be filled out and emailed to lucas_documents@jfs.ohio.gov, faxed to 419-213-8820, mailed to P.O. Box 10007, Toledo, OH 43699-0007, or dropped off at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

Households should see the reimbursement on their cards within 72 hours of submitting the form.

If you have any questions, call Lucas County Job & Family Services at 1-844-640-6446 and select the Customer Service option.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm
OSHP has opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash.
OSHP: Single-vehicle ATV crash kills 1, leaves 3 seriously injured

Latest News

FirstEnergy is assuring residents that an image of a text message that's been circulating on...
I-TEAM: Toledo Edison text circulating on social media is not a scam, company says
Showers bookending the weekend, with lots of heat and humidity in between. Dan Smith explains.
6/22: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Toledo Library board approves property purchase for new Washington Branch
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
Business plaza with BMV, title office catches fire, prompts evacuations