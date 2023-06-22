Tiffin City Council approves golf cart use within city limits

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin City Council has approved the use of golf carts within city limits.

At the meeting on June 19, Chapter 343 of Tiffin Codified Ordinances was approved which allows and regulates under-speed golf carts and utility vehicle use within the city limits of Tiffin.

The Tiffin Police Department says this will go into effect on July 5.

In order to operate your vehicle in the City of Tiffin, it must be inspected by the Tiffin Police Department.

Vehicles must also follow the same requirements as a motor vehicle in Ohio which includes having Ohio license plates, registration, headlights, taillights, seat belts and it can only be driven by a licensed driver over the age of 16.

