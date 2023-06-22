Toledo Library board approves property purchase for new Washington Branch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Library Board approved the purchase of land that will become the new location for its Washington Branch.

The board approved the measure Thursday, buying a piece of property on 3025 Alexis Road from the Washington Local School District, one mile from its current location.

The WLS board approved the sale in April.

The Library expects much more visibility at the new location.

A new branch isn’t expected to be open to the public for two years.

