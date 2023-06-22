Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Toledo Library board approves property purchase for new Washington Branch

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Library Board approved the purchase of land that will become the new location for its Washington Branch.

The board approved the measure Thursday, buying a piece of property on 3025 Alexis Road from the Washington Local School District, one mile from its current location.

The WLS board approved the sale in April.

The Library expects much more visibility at the new location.

A new branch isn’t expected to be open to the public for two years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm
OSHP has opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash.
OSHP: Single-vehicle ATV crash kills 1, leaves 3 seriously injured

Latest News

Local elections officials concerned about voter confusion as some cities could have three elections
6/22: Derek’s Thursday AM Forecast
6/22: Derek's Thursday AM Forecast
Ottawa County Commissioners declare state of emergency
6/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast