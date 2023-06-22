Birthday Club
Toledo mother of 2-year-old who died of fentanyl overdose sentenced

A Lucas County judge sentenced Treyonna Smith, the mother of a 2-year-old child who died of a...
A Lucas County judge sentenced Treyonna Smith, the mother of a 2-year-old child who died of a fentanyl overdose, to two years in prison on June 22, 2023.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge sentenced the mother of a 2-year-old child who died of a fentanyl overdose to prison on Thursday.

Court documents show Judge Linda Jennings sentenced Treyonna Smith to two years in prison on an obstruction of justice charge.

Smith’s daughter, Jordynn Smith, was found with a “lethal dose of fentanyl in her system” in 2021 in the 500 block of Weber Street. The coroner said a bag was found in the 2-year-old’s mouth.

Smith’s then-boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, was convicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the same case in April.

