Toledo officials debate spending $750,000 to light up Glass City River Wall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the largest outdoor mural in the country and now plans are being finalized to make the Glass City River Wall the largest mural in the world to be illuminated at night.

The total cost would be $1.5 million to light up the mural using solar panels that First Solar would donate. Lucas County has already dedicated $150,000 with other funding coming from private donors.

Toledo City Council is now considering putting up $750,000 for the project.

Those supporting the illumination say it will help further promote the mural that’s attracted international media attention. But there are some skeptics, including some on City Council.

The skepticism is partially because some of the money will come from a fund that’s dedicated solely for environmental issues.

While officials are exploring how to use the solar power generated for other purposes, currently, the power will only help light the mural. Still, supporters say it’s a worthwhile project.

“How do you measure human impact when you invest in a city? That’s how you transform a city,” said Christina Kasper, Project Manager for the Glass City River Wall.

“We lead a city that has pressing needs and that amount of money can be used in a plethora of sustainable ways that have tangible outcomes and measurable returns on investments,” said Toledo Councilwoman Katie Moline.

The full council could vote on Tuesday on whether or not to spend the money.

