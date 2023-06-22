Trial to declare Dee Ann Warner legally dead continued to August

The attached report aired May 13, 2023.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial to declare Dee Ann Warner legally dead has been continued.

13 Action News spoke with a representative from Lenawee County probate court, who says the case will continue August 16th. Warner vanished more than two years ago and last year her children submitted the petition for the legal declaration.

WXYZ in Detroit reports Warner’s husband, Dale, testified last month that he does not object to the petition.

