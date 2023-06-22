Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Trial to declare Dee Ann Warner legally dead continued to August

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The attached report aired May 13, 2023.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial to declare Dee Ann Warner legally dead has been continued.

13 Action News spoke with a representative from Lenawee County probate court, who says the case will continue August 16th. Warner vanished more than two years ago and last year her children submitted the petition for the legal declaration.

WXYZ in Detroit reports Warner’s husband, Dale, testified last month that he does not object to the petition.

Authorities dig up family property in investigation into Dee Warner’s disappearance

Husband of Dee Warner appears in probate court

Family of Dee Warner continues fight to legally declare her dead

Children of Dee Ann Warner petition to establish death

Family offers $50,000 reward to find Dee Warner

Michigan State Police officially takes over Dee Warner missing person case

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 10 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm
OSHP has opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash.
OSHP: Single-vehicle ATV crash kills 1, leaves 3 seriously injured

Latest News

Big preparations, expectations for July 1 in Toledo
NTSB begins two-day hearing on East Palestine train derailment
The need for mental health care has risen in recent years and data shows just over a quarter of...
13 Action News Big Story: Behavioral Health
The need for mental health care has risen in recent years and data shows just over a quarter of...
13 Action News Big Story: Behavioral Health