Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Young alligator appears to smile and wave hello

The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it...
The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it climbs onto a dock in De Leon Springs, about 20 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.(Melissa Chadwell/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – A young alligator in Florida almost appears friendly in a well-timed photo captured earlier this year as the reptile tried to climb toward the photographer.

The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it climbs onto a dock in De Leon Springs, about 20 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.

Chadwell said the photo was snapped in February.

“This was a lucky shot of this little guy trying to climb up on a dock. Too cute,” she wrote alongside the photo in the Facebook group Alligators of Florida.

While injury or death caused by alligators is rare in Florida, there is significant human-alligator conflict.

Nuisance alligators are defined as being over 4 feet long and are considered a threat to people, pets or property.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report on the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, or SNAP, issued on Feb. 21, the state has 113 contracted nuisance alligator trappers that respond to 10,000 calls for service annually.

Because healthy alligator populations exist in all available habitats in all of Florida’s 67 counties, nuisance alligators are generally not relocated to the wild, where their introduction can lead to territorial fights and death, according to the FWC.

Nuisance alligators become the trapper’s property to sell for hide or meat or to sell live to a zoo or farm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm
OSHP has opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash.
OSHP: Single-vehicle ATV crash kills 1, leaves 3 seriously injured

Latest News

Daniel Petro, 49, died while operating a lift at the Electro Prime facility, an auto supplier,...
Man killed in workplace accident while inspecting possible storm damage to facility, reports say
Cortana Goncalves
Amber Alert issued in Massachusetts for 4-year-old girl
Toledo Library board approves property purchase for new Washington Branch
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
Search for the missing Titanic submersible passes the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply