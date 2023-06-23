Birthday Club
6/23: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Showers gradually ending this evening, followed by a warm/humid weekend with possible strong storms to end it. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Light to moderate showers have been swirling around the I-75 corridor today, and will gradually wrap up this evening. A warm and humid weekend is in store, with highs in the mid to upper-80s -- which may serve as one key ingredient for strong storms Sunday evening. High winds and hail are possible as a line of storms races through, though the main question will be how far south that line turns before reaching us in northwest Ohio. Behind that front, more soaking rain is expected Monday/Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

