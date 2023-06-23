6/23: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Light to moderate showers have been swirling around the I-75 corridor today, and will gradually wrap up this evening. A warm and humid weekend is in store, with highs in the mid to upper-80s -- which may serve as one key ingredient for strong storms Sunday evening. High winds and hail are possible as a line of storms races through, though the main question will be how far south that line turns before reaching us in northwest Ohio. Behind that front, more soaking rain is expected Monday/Tuesday.

