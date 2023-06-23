Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

6/23: Derek’s Friday AM Forecast

Just some rain today, then watching late weekend storms.
6/23: Derek's Friday AM Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Cool and damp with occasional light showers and highs in the mid-70s. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and sticky with lows in the low 60s. SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or t-storm possible later in the day. Otherwise, humid and warmer with highs in the mid-80s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the mid-60s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid, and very warm again with highs in the upper 80s. A couple rounds of storms from Sunday afternoon into Sunday night may become strong to severe. EXTENDED: More showers and storms are likely on Monday with a low-pressure system right overhead. It’ll still be humid Monday, but much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and storms will linger into Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Showers ending early Wednesday, then clearing skies with highs in the upper 70s. Lots of sunshine Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 10 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire

Latest News

6/23: Derek's Friday AM Forecast
6/23: Derek's Friday AM Forecast
6/22/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/22/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/22/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/22/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
6/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast