6/23: Derek’s Friday AM Forecast

TODAY: Cool and damp with occasional light showers and highs in the mid-70s. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and sticky with lows in the low 60s. SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or t-storm possible later in the day. Otherwise, humid and warmer with highs in the mid-80s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the mid-60s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid, and very warm again with highs in the upper 80s. A couple rounds of storms from Sunday afternoon into Sunday night may become strong to severe. EXTENDED: More showers and storms are likely on Monday with a low-pressure system right overhead. It’ll still be humid Monday, but much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and storms will linger into Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Showers ending early Wednesday, then clearing skies with highs in the upper 70s. Lots of sunshine Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

