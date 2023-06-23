Birthday Club
6/23/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

***ONE TO WATCH SUNDAY***
6/23/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Evening rain showers, mostly cloudy overnight, lower 60s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer and humid, chance of an isolated PM shower, mid 80s. SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT “ONE TO WATCH”. Very warm and humid, slight chance of an AM shower, strong/severe storms likely in the afternoon and evening, highs in the upper 80s. Main storm threats are damaging wind, large hail and heavy downpours. Stay weather aware this weekend and stay with 13abc for updates.

