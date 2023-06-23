BGSU and UToledo announce new budget plans, increase in tuition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University both released their new fiscal budgets today, which they had to adjust due to inflation. Included in that new budget is a tuition increase at both BGSU and UToledo.

BGSU’s board of trustees approved a 1.15% increase in undergraduate instructional and general fees for in-state students. That’s $25.50 per credit hour. The board also voted not to increase the out-of-state surcharge for undergraduate and graduate instruction fees.

As for the University of Toledo, its board of trustees approved tuition increases totaling about 3% for undergraduates and 2% for graduate students.

That amount could change though as the state has not yet approved the budget, but the President of UToledo, Greg Postel, says the university will adopt the highest percentage rate allowable.

“The budget that we passed has adequate funding to support our programs, to support our medical school, our hospital, our research programs, and I think we’re in a pretty good place for next year,” said Postel.

Postel says the rate affects incoming freshman only, as students already enrolled will not have to pay the increase. They are already locked into the rate they received their freshman year.

The president of BGSU, Rodney Rogers, says it’s important to be transparent with the cost of college.

“I think families appreciate the fact that they can plan and they know exactly what that fee, that tuition, the room and board will be for those next four years,” said Rogers.

Both university presidents tell 13 Action News this increase is because of recent inflation. They also don’t expect the number of students to go down as enrollment is up.

“We believe that the first year class coming in is going to be larger than the first year class that came in last year, so we’re excited about that,” said Postel.

“We’re very, very pleased to see yet another increase. We believe we will see an increase in our first-year students. Last year we saw about a 7% increase in our first-year full-time students,” said Rogers. “We think we’re going to be a little bit above that for this fall it appears.”

The tuition increase is expected to take place this fall and will be locked in for incoming students at both universities for their four years of instruction.

