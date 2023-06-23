Conant Street construction continues in Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Conant Street in Maumee has been under construction for some time now, but despite the annoyance drivers are experiencing, there seems to be a positive outlook on the finished product.

The reason behind all of this construction is to beautify the city of Maumee by providing new sidewalks, fresh plants and new parking spaces. But the process of this beautification has caused lots of stress for people driving through the area. And the new question among residents and drivers is: Is all of this worth it?

“It’s hard to understand because there used to be two lanes on either side of the road, now it looks like we’re going down to one,” said Dave Bradley, who has lived in Maumee for 18 years.

Bradley says this is the worst he’s ever seen it and he worries for the businesses along the strip during construction. Jason Peters, the owner of Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy, says he isn’t too worried about this mess, even with the city closing down the main drag to pave it before businesses close.

“I was worried, for about 10 minutes we were slow, but then crowds of people kept coming in and I think they just parked on the side roads for that day,” said Peters.

Other local businesses don’t seem too worried either because of their strong customer loyalty. The main hope though with this never-ending roadwork is that the City of Maumee will be a better place to hang out in when it’s all over with.

“We’ll have new level sidewalks, it’ll be a place that you want to hang out and bring your families and we’ll have events we couldn’t have before.” said Jacobs.

Conant Street was closed Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to finish work on paving the road.

