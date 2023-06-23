Englewood neighborhood residents seek help dealing with groundhogs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More groundhogs are popping up in Toledo’s Englewood neighborhood. That’s according to residents who called in an expert for advice.

“If no one’s controlling the population, it’s just going to keep growing,” explained Bob Nesbit, owner of Trapper Bob’s Animal Control. “There’s no real predators that a woodchuck has except someone like me.”

Nesbit says the only legal way to cut down the groundhog or woodchuck population in the city limits is to trap them. You can then take the nuisance animals to another property with permission and either release them or humanely dispose of them.

“Person catches the animal. What do I do now? And I actually had a customer, he felt sorry for the woodchuck, so he took it to a cemetery,” said Nesbit, who spoke to the Englewood Neighborhood Coalition at the Mott Branch Library off Dorr Street.

Nesbit’s suggestions include adding fencing underneath your deck, spraying your garden with pepper, and eliminating food sources like mulberry trees. Toledo City Councilman John Hobbs III, who was also at the meeting, calls it a bigger issue caused by abandoned houses and unkept yards.

“People are not caring about their responsibilities, even if they’re getting fined. We’ve got to find another solution to that so we can bring our city back up to code,” said Rosalind Jelks, who lives in the neighborhood.

“We need the city to step in and help us to deal with this problem before we are totally overrun,” added Gwendolyn Wilson, President of the Englewood Neighborhood Association.

According to Nesbit, who has decades of experience, the only way to get the groundhogs under control is with a trapping program. Trapper Bob charges $165 to set up and take away a trap, plus another $65 for each groundhog he catches. Those with the Englewood Neighborhood Coalition plan to ask the city for assistance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.