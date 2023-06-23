First Alert Weather Team issues ‘ONE TO WATCH’ for Sunday
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a ‘ONE TO WATCH” for Sunday afternoon and evening.
There’s a chance for strong and severe storms on Sunday with damaging wind, hail and heavy rain being the main threats of the storm.
