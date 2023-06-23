Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - If we lose or misplace something of value to us, we pray a good samaritan comes along and finds it.

That was the case at the Walmart in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Thousands of dollars in cash was left behind in an envelope inside a shopping cart.

The man who made the discovery did not hesitate for a second to do the right thing.

“I’d like to think that if I’d ever lost that or something like that ever happened to me-- someone would do the same thing for me,” Robert Sneed said.

Sneed says it was a typical evening of heading to the grocery store with his daughter.

As the two were grabbing a shopping cart, they happened to notice one of them wasn’t empty.

“I saw a piece of paper up on the top. My daughter grabbed it, and I thought it was someone’s shopping list. I was getting ready to throw it away, and I was like ‘this feels kind of heavy,’ and I saw it’s an envelope. I opened it up, and I saw it’s full of hundreds,” Sneed said. “Then I saw a banker’s statement in there, so my first thought was to take it to Ohio Valley Bank, but they were closed since it was about 7:00. So, then I just went and got a manager,” Sneed said.

Sneed made sure the money got to a manager and then he made a Facebook post about the discovery afterwards-- all in hopes of the cash making its way back to the rightful owner to fill a big dent in their pocket.

“Someone who’s living paycheck to paycheck-- this may set them back. Or the next month they’re trying to play catch up and a month after that they’re playing catch up again… it can really mess up someone’s summer,” Sneed said.

A good samaritan simply doing what is right.

The cash did make it back to its rightful owner.

A Walmart spokesperson says they picked it up later that night.

