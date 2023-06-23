13 Action News Week in Review: June 23, 2023
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tornado cleanup, a deadly hit-and-run, and smarter AI scams: Josh Croup is live with a look back at some of our top stories from the week
Week in Review livestreams on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Thousands without power after 10 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
- Point Place gears up for post-tornado jamboree as clean-up efforts wrap up
- Ohio officials seek answers from NWS on tornado outbreak reports
- Medical documents scatter around Point Place after tornado hits medical building
- How a “marginal” severe threat ended up tying tornado record
- Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that killed 72-year-old pedestrian
- Dundee Police post videos of ding dong ditchers smearing food
- BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire
- 2-year-old son fatally shoots pregnant mom in Norwalk, police say
- Man indicted for alleged kidnapping, rape of 12-year-old in Wood County
- Scammers steal money, identities using AI to replicate loved ones’ voices
- Laundry business owner says promotion overwhelmed her; some customers unhappy
- Toledo officials debate spending $750,000 to light up Glass City River Wall
- Fox tail barley is back and wreaking havoc on pets
- Ohio House passes transgender healthcare, sports bill
- Ohio House OKs bill making schools tell parents of transgender children and ‘sexuality content’
- The mayflies are back in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan
- ‘He’s captured a lot of hearts’ Former shelter dog changes lives at local dispatch center
