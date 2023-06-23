Local experts discuss driving safety at Senior Safety Expo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Driving can be dangerous no matter how old you are, but experts say the risks go up as we get older.

On June 23, educators with the Wood County Committee on Aging, Safe Communities Wood County and AARP talked with seniors about the sensitive topic of driving safety.

Having a car and being able to drive whenever, wherever you want is an incredible amount of freedom. It’s something that can be hard to give up, especially if it’s the safest for you and everyone else on the roads.

“It’s very, very emotional because you don’t want to give up your independence, and, yet, you know you’re not as safe as you should be,” said Sandra Wiechman, the coordinator for Safe Communities Wood County.

When to give up driving is one of the many topics experts tackled at the Senior Safety Expo in Bowling Green.

“The best advice I give to the seniors is talk to their family early. Tell them what you want to do, what your goals are in life, what you can and can’t give up,” said Wiechman. “It’s not easy, but one of the easiest things to give up is driving at night.”

The expo also focused on how to keep people on the road for as long as possible, like completing a 13-point fit check.

“We just go through a list of things to fit you better into your car, so you can drive long in your car and be safer,” said Wiechman.

John Calderonello says his wife made him get his car fit checked and he ended up learning a lot.

“Did you know that you really shouldn’t be holding your hands at 10 and two? You should be more at nine and three or even eight and four,” said Calderonello. “The mirrors, I thought I had them perfectly, but apparently I had a few blind spots.”

It’s a small lesson that’s made Calderonello more confident on the road and he says he actually feels safer now because of it.

If you weren’t able to make it the to expo or want to learn more about senior driving safety, Safe Communities Wood County has safety classes, tips and much more.

