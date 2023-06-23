Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Local humane society temporarily closed after several dogs become sick

The Fulton County Humane Society is closed until further noticed due to an unknown virus...
The Fulton County Humane Society is closed until further noticed due to an unknown virus affecting several of its dogs.(Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fulton County Humane Society is closed until further noticed due to an unknown virus affecting several of its dogs.

The humane society announced the indefinite closure on in a social media post Wednesday. Additional details were not immediately available. Action News will update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 10 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire

Latest News

Tornado damage from June 15, 2023 in northwest ohio and point place
NWS explains why it didn't issue warning for tornado in Point Place
Potholes Plaguing Toledo
The aftermath of a building damaged by a powerful storm that hit Northwest Ohio on June 15.
12 confirmed tornadoes breaks record for largest local outbreak
Educators with the Wood County Committee on Aging, Safe Communities Wood County and AARP talked...
Local experts discuss driving safety at Senior Safety Expo
Local experts discuss driving safety at Senior Safety Expo