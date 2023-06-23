Local humane society temporarily closed after several dogs become sick
Published: Jun. 23, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fulton County Humane Society is closed until further noticed due to an unknown virus affecting several of its dogs.
The humane society announced the indefinite closure on in a social media post Wednesday. Additional details were not immediately available. Action News will update this story when we learn more.
