Local videographers focus on giving back after receiving national attention

By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two young men from northwest Ohio are chasing their dreams and they’re getting noticed. The two started working together earlier this year and they’ve already seen big success with their business.

21-year-old Diego Shumate and 22-year-old Nate Jimenez met this past winter. The two became fast friends over their shared love of pictures and videos.

“He pushes me,” said Jimenez. “He keeps me grounded and motivated.”

The two do videos for parties, weddings, life events and music videos and they love the work they do.

“It’s the creativity,” said Shumate. “You’re bringing someone’s imagination to life.”

Shumate and Jimenez appreciate the fact the people trust them to capture some of the most important chapters in their life story.

“I shoot everything, so I don’t miss a moment,” said Shumate. “When I am editing, I’m like ‘that is the one.’ It just speaks to you.”

Jimenez graduated from Waite High School and works in a local factory. Shumate works at a Sandusky restaurant and graduated from high school a year early in Castalia.

The two say one recent video shoot they did was especially exciting. They went to a GloRilla concert in Dayton and then put a video together. That video then caught the eye of the rapper.

“We normally post our videos on Instagram and GloRilla posted our video on her story with 3 million followers,” said Jimenez. “In a matter of about an hour we’d racked up about 150,000 views on a video.”

While they two are focusing on building their business, they’re also reaching out to help others. One way they do this is by doing free videos at open mic nights around the region.

“There’s a lot of talent in Toledo and people don’t always have money for videos,” said Jimenez. “We like to give back, shed light on their path. We want them to know somebody’s watching, somebody cares about you. People are listening.”

“Honestly, you can change someone’s life without even knowing it,” said Shumate. “Maybe they want to do videos now like us.”

The two entrepreneurs hope this snapshot of their lives encourages others to chase their dreams.

“I am proud of where I am in my life,” said Jimenez. “I am very grateful and imagining where I’ll be in the next year.”

