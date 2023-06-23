Mom’s House of Toledo to hold special event to celebrate 30 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mom’s House of Toledo is holding a special event to celebrate 30 years of generation impact in Toledo.

The event will take place on June 27 at 6 p.m. at The Summit located at 23 N. Summit St.

Mom’s House of Toledo is a non-profit organization that provides free childcare and support services to low-income single parents pursuing an education.

Organizers say the event will recognize the achievements of its graduates, staff and donors and to celebrate all that the organization has accomplished in the last three decades.

It will also feature the inspirational story of a Mom’s House graduate who, despite facing numerous obstacles, achieved her dream of becoming a doctor. A screening of her commencement ceremony will follow.

