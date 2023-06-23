OSHP: 17-year old dies after vehicle crashes, catches on fire

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A 17-year-old had died following a single-vehicle crash in Amboy Township on Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the fatal crash occurred on June 23 around 4:33 a.m. on County Road N near County Road 2.

According to OSHP, investigators found that Mitchell Gillen, 17, of Delta was driving westbound on County Road N when his vehicle went off the south side of the road, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Gillen was pronounced dead at the scene.

