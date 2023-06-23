Police looking for suspect in Toledo bar stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a local bar.

According to TPD records, police are looking for a suspect only known to the victim as “Juice” after a stabbing at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say a 33-year-old woman suffered non life-threatening injuries in the stabbing.

The police report said the victim told officers she got into a verbal fight with “Juice” at the bar when he pulled out a folding knife and stabbed her in the shoulder. Crews went to the bar to find the crime scene and talk to witnesses but couldn’t because the bar was closed.

The victim is expected to recover and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

