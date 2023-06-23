Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Potholes still plague Galena Street almost one year after water main break

By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been almost one year since the water main break on Galena and Chase Street and while the road damage has been fixed, residents still aren’t pleased with the condition of the road.

One resident, Robert Miller, says he’s frustrated with the City saying they aren’t fixing the roads like they promised.

“It’s destroying our cars,” said Miller.

According to Miller, when he calls, the City comes out, but they only fill one or two potholes and then take off.

“Then I’ll call again a couple weeks later, they come fill one or two more, but they’ll never do the whole street,” said Miller.

Councilwoman Theresa Morris says the City is trying to play catch-up.

“These streets have been neglected for an awful long time,” said Morris. “Everyone wants to have their streets improved at the same time.”

Miller doesn’t understand why the street wasn’t fixed in its entirety.

“They fixed the water main,” said Miller. “They did the one area from Erie to Chase but they ignored everything else.”

Councilwoman Morris says they aren’t ignoring the need for road improvement, the demand just far exceeds the ability to work as fast as residents expect.

“If you don’t see progress, you don’t think it’s happening at all,” said Morris. “So the best thing that we can do is to promote how much we are going to do this year, maybe start talking about what we’re going to do next year.”

Morris wants residents to know their money is not being wasted. Some streets have more than just superficial damage that can run deep.

“Even though you pass the levy, we can’t do them all at the same time,” said Morris.

She says there is a way residents can be heard.

“We are going to authorize to put the unimproved roads on the November ballot,” said Morris.

According to Councilman Sarantou, the City will have a crew out to assess the work that needs done on galena street.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 10 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire

Latest News

The Reserve Poker Club in Toledo draws players from all over.
Put on your poker face for this week’s Hittin’ the Town
The budget had to be adjusted due to inflation.
BGSU and UToledo announce new budget plans, increase in tuition
BGSU and UToledo announce new budget plans, increase in tuition
6/23/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/23/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast