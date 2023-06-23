Potholes still plague Galena Street almost one year after water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been almost one year since the water main break on Galena and Chase Street and while the road damage has been fixed, residents still aren’t pleased with the condition of the road.

One resident, Robert Miller, says he’s frustrated with the City saying they aren’t fixing the roads like they promised.

“It’s destroying our cars,” said Miller.

According to Miller, when he calls, the City comes out, but they only fill one or two potholes and then take off.

“Then I’ll call again a couple weeks later, they come fill one or two more, but they’ll never do the whole street,” said Miller.

Councilwoman Theresa Morris says the City is trying to play catch-up.

“These streets have been neglected for an awful long time,” said Morris. “Everyone wants to have their streets improved at the same time.”

Miller doesn’t understand why the street wasn’t fixed in its entirety.

“They fixed the water main,” said Miller. “They did the one area from Erie to Chase but they ignored everything else.”

Councilwoman Morris says they aren’t ignoring the need for road improvement, the demand just far exceeds the ability to work as fast as residents expect.

“If you don’t see progress, you don’t think it’s happening at all,” said Morris. “So the best thing that we can do is to promote how much we are going to do this year, maybe start talking about what we’re going to do next year.”

Morris wants residents to know their money is not being wasted. Some streets have more than just superficial damage that can run deep.

“Even though you pass the levy, we can’t do them all at the same time,” said Morris.

She says there is a way residents can be heard.

“We are going to authorize to put the unimproved roads on the November ballot,” said Morris.

According to Councilman Sarantou, the City will have a crew out to assess the work that needs done on galena street.

