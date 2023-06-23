Put on your poker face for this week’s Hittin’ the Town

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Poker is one of the most popular card games in the world. Some people make a living playing the game while others just enjoy playing poker with friends and family.

If poker is your game, the Reserve Poker Club is an ace in the hole. The club has been open for two years and it’s a place for the young and the young at heart.

“It’s a multi-generational game.” said Dominic DeSano who has spent more than a decade in the poker business.

There are extremely skilled players at the club, and those who are just learning.

“Of course there is some luck to it, but when you strategize and play a certain way, odds are going to favor you in the long run to be very much ahead,” said DeSano. “You stress out at your job, over your health, there are a lot of things in life to stress out over. So when you can take a break and have a few moments of fun playing cards, you can’t put a price tag on that. It’s beautiful.”

DeSano is a commentator for the live stream at the Reserve Poker Club.

“Some people are definitely surprised. They say ‘where do you commentate? How did this happen? Where do I tune in?’ I tell them I do the live stream at the Reserve Poker Club,” said DeSano. “My family loves it. My Aunt Sandy is on the message board giving me a shout out.”

DeSano has worked in card rooms and casinos and he’s also played a few games in his day.

“I was good enough in college to pay for a few classes,” said DeSano.

There are a number of different poker games at the Reserve Poker Club and we focused on one of the most popular, Texas Hold’em.

“You get two cards and then there’s also five community cards,” said DeSano. “Each player makes their best hand either using their two cards or the five cards out there.”

Some big names in the game have been here including, Scotty Nguyen. And people come from all over to play the tables at the reserve.

“We have people from all over. Places like Massachusetts, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin,” said DeSano. “Part of the reason I love poker is not only the money, but the social aspect of the game. You make friends and build relationships while sitting at the table. That’s the root of poker for me and a lot of the people out there.”

“We also have regular cash games out front,” said DeSano. “The difference is you can play for 20 minutes, two minutes or you can play for three hours.”

And there are special tournaments.

“We have a great Wednesday tournament,” said DeSano. “It’s a $100 freeze out, which means there are no add-ons or buy-ins and that’s been growing.”

There’s also a freeroll tournament on Friday nights.

“All you have to do is show up on Fridays. It’s going on throughout the summer,” said DeSano. “Just bring a happy face and play some poker. You have a chance to win a couple thousand bucks. That’s what we call max value.”

The Reserve Poker Club is open seven days a week. In addition to offering top-notch poker games, the owners and staff are also focused on giving back to the community. There is a Salute To Service Freeroll Tournament on July 8 and it’s only open to veterans or those currently serving our county.

