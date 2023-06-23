Three hospitalized after vehicle strikes two others in Erie Twp.

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashes into two other vehicles in Monroe County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on June 21 around 12:23 p.m. on S. Telegraph Road, south of Erie Road, in Erie Township.

MCSO says a 24-year-old man from Fremont was driving his gray 2008 Honda Civic northbound on S. Telegraph Road. For unknown reasons, the man’s vehicle traveled over the centerline, entered the southbound lane and struck a MCSO Animal Control Unit being operated by an Animal Control Officer.

After the impact, the Animal Control Unit drove off the road and came to a stop in a private field on the west side of S. Telegraph Road.

According to MCSO, the man kept driving northbound in the southbound lane and struck a second vehicle being driven by a 52-year-old woman from Monroe. After the second crash, the man’s vehicle came to a stop on the southbound shoulder and the Monroe woman’s vehicle came to a stop in the northbound lane.

The man was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical, but stable condition. Both women were also transported to an area hospital and both were listed in stable condition.

MCSO says alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation/ If you have any information, call 734-240-7756. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-speakup or submitted on their website.

