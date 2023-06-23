Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Three hospitalized after vehicle strikes two others in Erie Twp.

The crash occurred on June 21 around 12:23 p.m. on S. Telegraph Road, south of Erie Road, in...
The crash occurred on June 21 around 12:23 p.m. on S. Telegraph Road, south of Erie Road, in Erie Township.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashes into two other vehicles in Monroe County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on June 21 around 12:23 p.m. on S. Telegraph Road, south of Erie Road, in Erie Township.

MCSO says a 24-year-old man from Fremont was driving his gray 2008 Honda Civic northbound on S. Telegraph Road. For unknown reasons, the man’s vehicle traveled over the centerline, entered the southbound lane and struck a MCSO Animal Control Unit being operated by an Animal Control Officer.

After the impact, the Animal Control Unit drove off the road and came to a stop in a private field on the west side of S. Telegraph Road.

According to MCSO, the man kept driving northbound in the southbound lane and struck a second vehicle being driven by a 52-year-old woman from Monroe. After the second crash, the man’s vehicle came to a stop on the southbound shoulder and the Monroe woman’s vehicle came to a stop in the northbound lane.

The man was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical, but stable condition. Both women were also transported to an area hospital and both were listed in stable condition.

MCSO says alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation/ If you have any information, call 734-240-7756. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-speakup or submitted on their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 10 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm

Latest News

The Crosby Festival of the Arts is a highly recognized fine arts show featuring works by 150...
Toledo GROWs to host 57th Crosby Festival of the Arts
The project will redevelop connections between downtown neighborhoods and the Junction...
USDOT awards Toledo millions for Connecting Toledo Neighborhoods to Opportunity initiative
The event will take place on June 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Glass Pavilion of the Toledo...
‘Disabled Women Make History (and Art)’ to showcase women artists with disabilities
What concerns one Toledo woman are the alcohol bottles, drugs and weapons found within the camp.
Homeless camping in neighborhood park has residents on edge