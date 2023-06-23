Toledo GROWs to host 57th Crosby Festival of the Arts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo GROWs is hosting the 57th Crosby Festival of the Arts event this weekend.

The event will take place at the Toledo Botanical Garden at the following times:

June 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

June 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toledo GROWs says the Crosby Festival of the Arts is a highly recognized fine arts show featuring works by 150 artists nationwide. It is heralded as Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art festival.

Presale tickets for the event will be $12 and can be purchased here.

General admission tickets will cost $15 at the gate and for seniors 60 and older, tickets will cost $12. Children 12 and under get in for free with an adult.

According to Toledo GROWs, Metroparks members receive two admissions at a $6 discount on presale tickets only using a discount code from Metroparks member services.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.