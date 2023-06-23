Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Toledo GROWs to host 57th Crosby Festival of the Arts

The Crosby Festival of the Arts is a highly recognized fine arts show featuring works by 150...
The Crosby Festival of the Arts is a highly recognized fine arts show featuring works by 150 artists nationwide.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo GROWs is hosting the 57th Crosby Festival of the Arts event this weekend.

The event will take place at the Toledo Botanical Garden at the following times:

  • June 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • June 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toledo GROWs says the Crosby Festival of the Arts is a highly recognized fine arts show featuring works by 150 artists nationwide. It is heralded as Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art festival.

Presale tickets for the event will be $12 and can be purchased here.

General admission tickets will cost $15 at the gate and for seniors 60 and older, tickets will cost $12. Children 12 and under get in for free with an adult.

According to Toledo GROWs, Metroparks members receive two admissions at a $6 discount on presale tickets only using a discount code from Metroparks member services.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 10 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm

Latest News

The crash occurred on June 21 around 12:23 p.m. on S. Telegraph Road, south of Erie Road, in...
Three hospitalized after vehicle strikes two others in Erie Twp.
The project will redevelop connections between downtown neighborhoods and the Junction...
USDOT awards Toledo millions for Connecting Toledo Neighborhoods to Opportunity initiative
The event will take place on June 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Glass Pavilion of the Toledo...
‘Disabled Women Make History (and Art)’ to showcase women artists with disabilities
What concerns one Toledo woman are the alcohol bottles, drugs and weapons found within the camp.
Homeless camping in neighborhood park has residents on edge