TPD looking for suspects in Toledo abortion clinic burglary

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are looking for two burglary suspects accused of breaking into a Toledo abortion clinic and stealing several items.

According to Toledo Police records, an employee gave police surveillance footage showing two men breaking into the Toledo Womens Center in the 1160 block of W. Sylvania Avenue last Friday, June 16. Officers found broken glass in the front of the building with a brick next to the front of the door that was broken into. An employee told officers a laptop, iPhone, and a car battery charger were missing.

13 Action News asked police whether the burglary was a targeted incident. TPD said detectives are still investigating a motive but there is no further information available at this time.

On Friday June 23, a clinic escort volunteer told Action News Crews the clinic is still open but believe it was a random act of vandalism and not an act of protest because the Family Dollar across the street had also had its door broken.

