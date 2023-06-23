TPD: Teen arrested for leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested a teenager who allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to Toledo Police records, a 16-year-old boy led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The boy got out of the car to run away but officers caught him and took him into custody in the 100 block of Ravine Park Village. Action News does not name minors accused of crimes unless the courts certify them as adults.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest, with scrapes and cuts on his hand that required treatment from TFRD. The injuries appeared to get worse overnight, the report said, and it’s unknown whether he will miss any time at work.

