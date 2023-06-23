Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

TPD: Teen arrested for leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

Officers caught the teen when he tried to run away from the vehicle in the 100 block of Ravine...
Officers caught the teen when he tried to run away from the vehicle in the 100 block of Ravine Park Village.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested a teenager who allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to Toledo Police records, a 16-year-old boy led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The boy got out of the car to run away but officers caught him and took him into custody in the 100 block of Ravine Park Village. Action News does not name minors accused of crimes unless the courts certify them as adults.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest, with scrapes and cuts on his hand that required treatment from TFRD. The injuries appeared to get worse overnight, the report said, and it’s unknown whether he will miss any time at work.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 10 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire

Latest News

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the fatal crash occurred on June 23 around 4:33 a.m. on...
OSHP: 17-year old dies after vehicle crashes, catches on fire
Toledo Police are looking for two men accused of breaking into the Toledo Womens Center and...
TPD looking for suspects in Toledo abortion clinic burglary
1 year later: SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade
What’s changed in the year since SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade
FILE - Abortion-rights activists rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's...
What’s changed in the year since SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade